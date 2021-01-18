Patrol: Man killed in crash in south-central Nebraska

OVERTON, Neb. (AP) — A North Platte man died early Monday in a rollover crash on Interstate 80 near the south-central village of Overton, the Nebraska State Patrol said.

The crash happened around 2:30 a.m. Monday, killing 47-year-old Alfred Leon of North Platte, the Omaha World-Herald reported. The patrol said Leon was exiting I-80 near Overton when he lost control of his vehicle and rolled. Investigators said he died at the scene.