Patrol: Man killed in crash in south-central Nebraska

OVERTON, Neb. (AP) — A North Platte man died early Monday in a rollover crash on Interstate 80 near the south-central village of Overton, the Nebraska State Patrol said.
The crash happened around 2:30 a.m. Monday, killing 47-year-old Alfred Leon of North Platte, the Omaha World-Herald reported. The patrol said Leon was exiting I-80 near Overton when he lost control of his vehicle and rolled. Investigators said he died at the scene.
Overton is about 25 miles (40.2 kilometers) west of Kearney.
