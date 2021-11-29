Patrol: Man shot by Nebraska trooper dies at hospital

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — A man shot by a Nebraska state trooper last week during a drug investigation has died at a Lincoln hospital, authorities said.

German Pedrazo, 27, died Sunday night, four days after he was shot in a Lincoln parking lot, the Lincoln Journal Star reported. Police have said the shooting happened Wednesday afternoon when members of the Lincoln Lancaster County Narcotics Task Force who were following up on a tip spotted a car carrying Pedrazo and a woman.

Police have said a Nebraska State Patrol investigator, who is a member of the task force, fired the shot after Pedrazo reached to pull out a gun when confronted by police. Pedrazo was shot in the neck and underwent emergency surgery.

The trooper’s name has not been released.

A loaded pistol, as well as substances believed to be marijuana and methamphetamine, were recovered from Pedrazo's car, investigators said. The 21-year-old woman who was a passenger in the car was interviewed and released, police said.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Lincoln Journal Star.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0