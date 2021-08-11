 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Patrol: Nebraska pilot hurt in North Dakota plane crash
0 Comments
AP

Patrol: Nebraska pilot hurt in North Dakota plane crash

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

WEST FARGO, N.D. (AP) — Authorities have identified an Omaha, Nebraska man who was seriously hurt when he crashed a small plane west of Fargo Tuesday afternoon.

The North Dakota Highway Patrol says Jeffrey Koloster had just left the West Fargo Municipal Airport when the plane struck treetops and crashed into a soybean field. It took fire crews about 40 minutes to free Kloster from the wreckage, KFGO radio reported.

West Fargo Fire Chief Dan Fuller says it appeared Kloster suffered serious leg injuries and possible internal injuries. Kloster is hospitalized in Fargo. His condition is not known.

The Federal Aviation Administration is investigating the cause of the crash.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, KFGO-AM.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Locations

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Police: German anti-vax nurse injects 8,600 with saline instead of COVID vaccine

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News