Patrol says teen, 2 children in eastern Nebraska crash

WAHOO, Neb. (AP) — An 18-year-old driver and two children in her car have been killed in a crash near Wahoo, the Nebraska State Patrol said Wednesday.

The patrol said the crash happened around 7 p.m. Tuesday at an intersection of a rural road and U.S. Highway 77 north of Wahoo. Investigators said Monica Chohon, 18, of Wahoo, was stopped at the intersection when an eastbound vehicle on U.S. 77 also stopped, even though traffic on the highway has the right of way and no stop signs.

Chohon then proceeded onto the highway and was hit by a pickup truck also traveling on the highway, investigators said. The impact caused Chohon’s car to roll into a ditch, killing her and 11-year-old James Chohon and 7-year-old Andrew Chohon, 7, both of Wahoo, the patrol said. All three died at the scene. The patrol did not say how the three were related.

Investigators said the 40-year-old Fremont man driving the pickup was not injured. The driver of the first vehicle that stopped in the left lane of Highway 77 left the scene of the crash, the patrol said, and investigators are seeking that driver for questioning.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0