Patrol: Teen dies 2 days after wrong-way crash in Nebraska

AURORA, Neb. (AP) — A teen accused of causing a head-on crash on Interstate 80 in south-central Nebraska while fleeing a traffic stop has died of his injuries.

Angel Pojoy Domingo, 18, of Grand Island, died at a hospital on Tuesday, the Nebraska State Patrol said in a news release Wednesday.

Investigators said an Aurora police officer spotted Domingo heading east and driving recklessly around 6 a.m. Sunday on the interstate and tried to stop Domingo’s car. Domingo then turned around and began driving west in the eastbound lanes, investigators said.

The officer continued east on the interstate until he found a place to turn around on the median and double back in the westbound lanes, the patrol said. He soon came upon the wreckage of Domingo's car and a sport utility vehicle that had collided head-on.

Investigators say Domingo was thrown from the car. The 40-year-old driver of the SUV was flown to an Omaha hospital and is expected to survive, the patrol said. Four passengers in the SUV were treated for minor injuries.

The Nebraska State Patrol is investigating the crash.

