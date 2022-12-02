 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

Patrol: Western Nebraska officer shoots, injures armed man

Investigators say a western Nebraska police officer shot and injured an armed man whom police had been called to help

  • 0

GERING, Neb. (AP) — A western Nebraska police officer shot and injured an armed man whom police had been called to help, the Nebraska State Patrol said Friday in a news release.

The patrol said it’s investigating the shooting that happened late Thursday morning in Gering.

Gering police were called to a home for a report of a man threatening to harm himself, police said. As officers encountered the man, identified as 53-year-old Dannie Emrick. he pointed a gun at the officers, and one of the officers fired several shots at Emrick, hitting him, according to police.

Emrick was rushed to a Scottsbluff hospital, where he was in stable condition on Friday, the patrol said. Officials have not released the name of the officer who shot Emrick.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Bird flu prompts slaughter of 1.8M chickens in Nebraska

Bird flu prompts slaughter of 1.8M chickens in Nebraska

Nebraska agriculture officials say another 1.8 million chickens must be killed after bird flu was found on a farm. It's the latest sign that the outbreak has kept spreading after having already prompted the slaughter of more than 50 million birds nationwide. The Nebraska Department of Agriculture said Saturday that the state's 13th case of bird flu was found on an egg-laying farm in northeast Nebraska's Dixon County. All the chickens on the Nebraska farm are being killed to limit the spread of the disease. Officials say the virus presents little risk to human health because human cases are extremely rare and infected birds aren't allowed into the nation's food supply.

Watch Now: Related Video

Amid simmering tensions, Biden welcomes France’s Macron in lavish state dinner

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News