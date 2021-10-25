Pedestrian dies after being struck by 2 vehicles in Omaha

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — A pedestrian on U.S. Highway 75 in north Omaha died after being hit by two vehicles, police there said.

The accident happened just before 8 p.m. Sunday, when Cody Stiles,32, of Omaha, was hit by a Ford Escape in the northbound lanes of the highway, then hit again by another SUV, police said in a news release.

Stiles was pronounced dead at the scene. No occupants in the vehicles involved were injured, police said.

The crash shut down a section of the highway for about two hours.

