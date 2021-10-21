 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

Pedestrian dies after being struck by state patrol vehicle

  • 0

WALTHILL, Neb. (AP) — A northeast Nebraska woman died when she was struck by a Nebraska State Patrol vehicle early Thursday, the patrol said.

The patrol said in a news release that an investigator was driving an unmarked vehicle south on Highway 77 about a mile north of Walthill when he struck the woman.

The investigator called for paramedics but the woman died at the scene.

A preliminary investigation showed the woman had left a rural home near the highway, crossed the northbound lane and was in the southbound lane when she was hit, the patrol said.

No one else was injured.

No names or other details have been released.

The state patrol has asked the Thurston County Sheriff’s Office to investigate the incident

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Locations

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH NOW: Day of the Dead dance group at Irving Elementary

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News