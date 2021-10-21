Pedestrian dies after being struck by state patrol vehicle

WALTHILL, Neb. (AP) — A northeast Nebraska woman died when she was struck by a Nebraska State Patrol vehicle early Thursday, the patrol said.

The patrol said in a news release that an investigator was driving an unmarked vehicle south on Highway 77 about a mile north of Walthill when he struck the woman.

The investigator called for paramedics but the woman died at the scene.

A preliminary investigation showed the woman had left a rural home near the highway, crossed the northbound lane and was in the southbound lane when she was hit, the patrol said.

No one else was injured.

No names or other details have been released.

The state patrol has asked the Thurston County Sheriff’s Office to investigate the incident

