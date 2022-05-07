Pedestrian dies after he was hit by 2 SUVs on Omaha street

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Authorities say a pedestrian who was crossing an Omaha street died after he was struck by two SUVs.

Curtis Gormley, 41, was killed shortly before 11:30 p.m. Friday in the northwestern part of the city. Police said after Gormley was struck by the first SUV, he was immediately hit by a second SUV.

Gormley was pronounced dead at the scene. Authorities said both drivers cooperated with police. No charges had filed or citations issued related to the death, according to police records.

Shortly after the incident, an Omaha police cruiser blocking traffic at the scene was hit by a drunken driver. No injuries were reported. The cruiser sustained minor damage, police said.

