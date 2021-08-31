 Skip to main content
Pedestrian fatally hit in Grand Island; driver arrested
Pedestrian fatally hit in Grand Island; driver arrested

  • Updated
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (AP) — Police in south-central Nebraska have arrested a woman they suspect was under the influence of prescription drugs when she fatally hit a pedestrian.

Antonio Nicholas Antonio, 45, of Grand Island, was either walking in or crossing a city street around 9:20 p.m. Saturday when he was hit be a vehicle, the Grand Island Independent reported. Antonio was taken to a hospital, where he died of his injuries later that night.

Police arrested the driver, 62-year-old Michelle Robinson, on suspicion of driving under the influence and motor vehicle homicide. Police said Robinson stayed at the scene of the crash, but they believe she was significantly impaired after taking prescription medication that she should have known precluded her from driving.

