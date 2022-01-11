 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

Pedestrian struck, killed crossing Omaha street

Authorities say a driver has struck and killed a pedestrian in Omaha

  • 0

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Authorities say a driver has struck and killed a pedestrian in Omaha.

Police said in a news release that the crash happened late Monday as the pedestrian was crossing a street. Emergency crews rushed the pedestrian to a hospital, but the victim died. The name of the victim wasn't immediately released.

The driver of the Jeep Cherokee that struck the pedestrian wasn’t injured.

Police said the investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Tunisian craftswomen preserve pottery technique

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News