Pedestrian struck, killed crossing Omaha street

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Authorities say a driver has struck and killed a pedestrian in Omaha.

Police said in a news release that the crash happened late Monday as the pedestrian was crossing a street. Emergency crews rushed the pedestrian to a hospital, but the victim died. The name of the victim wasn't immediately released.

The driver of the Jeep Cherokee that struck the pedestrian wasn’t injured.

Police said the investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0