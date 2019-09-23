At nearly 4,900 square feet, the new clinic is larger than the current clinic, located half a block away. It will also feature other amenities that the current clinic was lacking, Pender Community Hospital CEO Melissa Kelly said.
The space will allow two providers to see patients simultaneously, increasing the clinic's capacity.
The Emerson Apothecary is an onsite pharmacy enabling patients to easily fill prescriptions after seeing a doctor. It's also one of only five telepharmacies in Nebraska -- the first in northeast Nebraska -- providing remote drug therapy monitoring and patient counseling. The pharmacy also will have a drive-through window for patients picking up prescriptions and refills. The pharmacy also will sell over-the-counter medications, diapers and other retail items.
