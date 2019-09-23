{{featured_button_text}}

EMERSON, Neb. -- A new medical clinic set to open in Emerson will include onsite X-ray facilities and a drive-through pharmacy.

Pender Community Hospital will open its new Emerson Medical Clinic and Emerson Apothecary at 1003 S. Main St on Oct. 2.

At nearly 4,900 square feet, the new clinic is larger than the current clinic, located half a block away. It will also feature other amenities that the current clinic was lacking, Pender Community Hospital CEO Melissa Kelly said.

Melissa Kelly

Kelly

You have free articles remaining.

Become a Member

"The Emerson Medical Clinic will include onsite X-ray and five new patient rooms with increased privacy and space for multiple providers," Kelly said in a news release.

Be the first to know - Sign up for News Alerts

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

The space will allow two providers to see patients simultaneously, increasing the clinic's capacity.

The Emerson Apothecary is an onsite pharmacy enabling patients to easily fill prescriptions after seeing a doctor. It's also one of only five telepharmacies in Nebraska -- the first in northeast Nebraska -- providing remote drug therapy monitoring and patient counseling. The pharmacy also will have a drive-through window for patients picking up prescriptions and refills. The pharmacy also will sell over-the-counter medications, diapers and other retail items.

Be the first to know - Sign up for News Alerts

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments