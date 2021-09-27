Pentagon taps StratCom to lead new US military strategy on electromagnetic waves

You can’t see it, but you use it every day.
It’s called the electromagnetic spectrum, and it includes the waves that move invisibly through the air around us: radio waves, microwaves, infrared, light, ultraviolet, X-rays and gamma rays.
The military, too, depends on the electromagnetic spectrum. In recent decades, the Pentagon’s reliance on radio, GPS, Wi-Fi, radar has grown exponentially. So has its need to know when and how U.S. rivals are using the spectrum — and to keep them from using it when necessary.
“We use it for navigational warfare, for command and control communications,” said Brig. Gen. AnnMarie Anthony, deputy director of operations for Joint Electromagnetic Spectrum Operations at the Offutt-based U.S. Strategic Command. “It’s so ubiquitous, it affects everything we do.”
In early August, the Pentagon handed StratCom the job of charting a course for the military’s electromagnetic spectrum operations — or EMS, in military parlance.
With prodding from Congress, the Defense Department established a new Joint EMS Operations Center under StratCom’s authority. It will be headed by a two-star general.
“The hub of JEMSO will be right here in Bellevue,” Anthony said. “This work has always been part of our unified command mission.”
The office’s job will be to educate and train military experts in EMS operations, and to set uniform EMS policies for all the service branches. The policy has been at least a dozen years in the making and follows a series of reports urging the Defense Department to boost its emphasis on electromagnetic spectrum operations.
Anthony’s team has been studying EMS capabilities across the armed forces. Later this fall, she will present a plan for establishing the office, including a manpower study to recommend how many military and civilian employees will staff it, and where they will work.
It’s considered a good bet that at least some of them will work at Offutt Air Force Base.
“StratCom has a strong case to become the control node for electromagnetic operations,” said Bryan Clark, director of Defense Concepts and Technology at the Hudson Institute, a conservative-leaning Washington, D.C., think tank. “StratCom has a huge equity in electronic special operations (already), and they’re a joint command.”
If the U.S. military is operating against a foe, its leaders want to be able to use the electromagnetic spectrum freely for their own communications and radar.
That means without interference from rivals, and also with no conflict among friendly units, or from the United States or allied countries.
At the same time, the U.S. hopes to disrupt its opponents’ use of the spectrum.
“It’s a physical battle space for our use. We want to dominate,” said Rep. Don Bacon, R-Nebraska, who was an electronics warfare officer during his 29-year Air Force career. “You want to control it for our guys and deny it to the enemies.”
Experts say the U.S. has dominated in this area for decades, but rivals are catching up. Russia and China have watched how the U.S. has used the electromagnetic spectrum during two decades of war in Iraq and Afghanistan, and have made their own investments.
“The space is becoming increasingly congested and contested,” said Adam Carlstrom, director of Strategic Mission Systems at the University of Nebraska’s National Strategic Research Institute, which is funded by StratCom. “China has ... created an organization within their military that is specifically EMSO. We haven’t done that.”
In the post-9/11 wars, U.S. service members waged electronic warfare against insurgents. They homed in on cellphone signals to launch bomb strikes against people deemed to be “high-value targets.”
But they also grappled with improvised explosive devices, planted along roads and often set off by hidden insurgents using electronic signals from a TV remote or garage-door opener.
Some soldiers developed electronic signal jammers, and the Pentagon established a joint military command just to counter the IED threat. Still, IEDs were the No. 1 cause of combat fatalities in the two wars, killing 3,312 U.S. service members, according to the website icasualties.org. Many thousands more were wounded.
Bacon said he has been pushing for a central EMS office since before his retirement from the Air Force, as a brigadier general, in 2014.
“There was no advocacy for electronic warfare in the Pentagon,” he said. “The problem was, no one service owned electronic warfare. When no one owns it, no one works to invest in it.”
In the meantime, he warned, Russia and China “went on steroids,” investing in systems that can jam radar and interfere with sensors and communications while improving their own. The U.S., it is argued, needs to better protect its radar, GPS and communications networks.
“We need to come up with a better way to manage our battlefield emissions,” Clark said. “It requires much more sophisticated battle management than we’ve had in the past.”
Vice Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff John Hyten, a former StratCom commander, took charge of the project and steered it to StratCom.
“We have the right attention at the right level,” Carlstrom said. “I have no doubt we’ll be able to maintain our lead.”
Bacon and other observers think Offutt makes sense as an EMS operations hub because there are so many veterans with electronic warfare experience. Electronic warfare is the main mission of the 55th Wing’s RC-135 and EC-130 reconnaissance fleet. StratCom relies on a vast system of electronic sensors in space, on land and beneath the ocean to warn it of an incoming nuclear strike. It already manages certain aspects of EMS.
“It’s nice when you have a huge talent pool,” Bacon said. “What we’re building at Offutt is going to be permanent.”
