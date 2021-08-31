People, flags along route to Eppley will honor fallen Marine from Omaha

Flags will line the street outside Omaha’s Eppley Airfield when the body of fallen hero Daegan Page comes home.
Over the weekend, members of the 23-year-old Omaha Marine corporal’s family traveled to Dover Air Force Base in Delaware to view the transfer ceremony marking the return of the remains of Page and 12 other U.S. service members. The 13 were killed in Thursday’s suicide bombing at a gate to the airport in Kabul, Afghanistan.
At least 175 Afghans were also killed in the attack, blamed on the Islamic State’s Afghanistan affiliate. A second attack involving a suicide car bomb was reportedly foiled by a U.S. drone strike.
Page’s family released a statement Monday thanking the public for its outpouring of support. The statement said family members have been “truly moved” by the many people who have brought “hugs and food and flowers” to their homes.
Page’s father, Greg Page, lives in Plattsmouth. His mother, Wendy Adelson, lives in southwest Omaha.
“We know people have planted flags in our yards, in their own yards, and even driven around with them in their golf carts — all for Daegan,” the family said. “We are humbled and uplifted by how many people are honoring him.”
Bill and Evonne Williams, who have paid tribute to thousands of veterans through their “Remembering Our Fallen” memorial displays and veteran flights to Washington, D.C., are asking people from across the area to greet Page’s casket when it is brought to Eppley from Dover via a commercial flight.
A poster promoting the event asks people to line Abbott Drive — the road leading to Eppley — with flags and signs during an event they are calling "A Hero’s Welcome Home." The date and time have not been announced.
“At this time, we do not know when Daegan will be arriving back here in Nebraska. It could be a week or longer,” his family said. “We will communicate his arrival and would welcome any tributes along his route home.”
The family has also set up a Facebook tribute page in Page’s honor. On it, they have released four additional photos of the Marine, who graduated from Millard South High School in 2016 and played youth hockey as part of the Omaha Hockey Club.
One of the photos shows Page in his Marine uniform a few weeks ago in Jordan, where his unit — the 2nd Battalion, 1st Marine Regiment — was deployed as a quick-reaction force in case they were needed in Afghanistan. Nine Marines and one Navy corpsman killed in the Kabul bombing were members of the unit, which is based at Camp Pendleton in California.
Another photo shows Page with his girlfriend, Jessica Ellison of Omaha.
Two others show him with his fellow Marines in a casual setting, including one at an Anaheim Ducks hockey game in Southern California.
Family members said they plan to set up a fund for memorial donations that will go to charities supporting veterans, Gold Star families, wounded warriors and other causes that Page cared about.
Details will be announced on Page’s tribute page, the statement said.