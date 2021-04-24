Performer enjoys opportunity to teach in Hastings

“When you’re on the road living by yourself in a hotel room, it’s really hard. I quickly found out that’s not the thing that makes me go.”

Rather, it’s his drive is to help students achieve their heart’s desire by removing any self-imposed barriers that may otherwise keep them from realizing their full potential in all endeavors. Knowing he has the full support and backing of both the school district and community makes him certain he made the right call when answering the teaching job advertisement passed on to him by his mother.

“We have a community that is hugely supportive of the arts,” Yost said. “It’s just been a perfect place for me to bring my skills and traits. To have a school that says, ‘Hey, we trust you. Go have fun!’ has been a dream come true.”

And while he intends to keep his options open to whatever hands-on learning opportunities may come his way in the entertainment field, his motivation remains to help students realize their fullest potential in all endeavors.

“I want to give kids opportunities to chase their big dreams and go beyond the status quo,” he said. “Teaching, passing it on, and giving others opportunities are what make me go.