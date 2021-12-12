Peterson won't seek third term as Nebraska attorney general

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Nebraska Attorney General Doug Peterson won't seek a third term in office in 2022.

The Lincoln Journal Star reports that Peterson announced his plans in a note to family and friends that the newspaper obtained Saturday.

Peterson is a Republican who served as assistant state attorney general before he was first elected in 2014. He ran unopposed in 2018.

“In the last seven years it has been a unique privilege to serve our state as Attorney General,” Peterson said in the note. “I have had the opportunity to work with some great people on issues that truly matter.”

During his time in office, Peterson challenged several policies established by the Barack Obama and Joe Biden administrations.

That included joining a 2015 federal lawsuit challenging a provision of the Affordable Care Act and joining a 2018 lawsuit seeking to end the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program that protected undocumented immigrants who were brought into the United States as children from deportation.

More recently, Peterson joined a lawsuit that raised questions about the integrity of the 2020 presidential election, and his office was part of several legal challenges to Biden's coronavirus vaccine mandates.

