Pheasant Fest and Quail Classic expected to draw 25,000 to Omaha

OMAHA -- Pheasants Forever’s Kelsi Wehrman can’t wait to show off Nebraska to the 25,000 people expected for this weekend’s Pheasant Fest and Quail Classic.

The three-day event will be held in Nebraska for the first time since 2010, starting Friday at CHI Health Center Omaha.

More than 400 vendors will be there and several seminars are scheduled. Hours are noon to 7 p.m. Friday; 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday; and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday. Tickets can be purchased at pheasantsforever.org.

Wehrman, the state coordinator for Pheasants Forever, said there will be dog training seminars, a dog parade with more than 100 upland hunting dogs, a wild kitchen to learn how to prepare upland game, a habitat stage where you can learn about habitat management techniques and conservation programs and another where you learn how to become a hunter and where to go for public access.

A public lands pavilion will feature speakers who will talk about hunting on public ground in various states.

Money raised at the public lands pavilion will go directly to Nebraska. Wehrman hopes to raise enough money to create 10,000 more acres of public access to private land through the Nebraska Game and Parks’ Open Fields and Waters Program.

Through that program, 375,000 acres under private ownership are available for public access. When combined with other conservation groups and wildlife management areas, Nebraska has a little more than 1 million acres open for public access.

“Nebraska is 97% privately owned,” Wehrman said. “In order to be a good hunting state, you want to have high quality public access on private land for hunters to come and recreate on those properties.”

While it’s crucial to find access for new hunters, Wehrman said, that isn’t the group’s only focus.

Pheasants Forever has 36 wildlife biologists spread across the state, who with the USDA and other partners are working with ranchers and farmers to create more habitat on their properties. It might be areas that aren’t as productive for crops or rangeland that has been degraded.

Wehrman said Pheasants Forever looks for win-win solutions to improve the property for the owner while providing soil benefits and habitat for wildlife.

That helps not only pheasants and quail, but all kinds of pollinators.

“We do a lot of native grass seedings with wildflowers,” Wehrman said. “Those wildflowers are necessary for pollinators. They are also necessary for pheasant and quail chicks. One hundred percent of a chick's diet is insects.’’

Nebraska has one of the largest memberships in Pheasants and Quail Forever with 10,000 people in 65 chapters, and Wehrman is excited that hunters will be able to take part in the event. The site is rotated each year and many members might not have been able to travel to the convention in the past, she said.

As Wehrman shows, it’s not all male-dominated. After growing up on a farm, she went to the University of Nebraska-Lincoln to study fisheries and wildlife, and started her career as a biologist. She farms and ranches with her husband, Mike, and their three children near Nelson.

“I have a strong passion for the outdoors,” she said. “I’ve hunted the past 15 years and love to share this passion with others."

