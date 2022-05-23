Pilot dies after plane crash in northeast Nebraska

OMAHA -- One pilot is dead after a plane crash at the Wayne Municipal Airport in northeast Nebraska Friday evening.
The crash occurred around 6:45 p.m. during the MayDay STOL Drag Races. A Facebook post by the organization behind the event said that the pilot crashed on final approach at the Wayne airport in what appeared to be a stall spin crash.
The pilot was the sole occupant of the plane, a single-engine Cessna 140, according to preliminary information from the Federal Aviation Administration. The FAA and National Transportation Safety Board are investigating.
The pilot has not been identified.
An NTSB spokesman said the agency expects to release a preliminary investigation within 15 days. The full investigation could take 12 to 24 months.
In its Facebook post, the MayDay event organization said event officials and staff are fully cooperating with authorities. The organization has canceled the remaining events, which were scheduled to occur through the weekend.
According to the website
stoldrag.com, STOL (short take-off and landing) drag racing involves pilots flying 2,000 feet down and back in a side-by-side format.
The
MayDay website identified the 2021 contest as the inaugural event in Wayne.
