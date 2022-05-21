Pilot dies in airplane crash near Wayne drag race event

WAYNE, Neb. (AP) — A pilot died after a single-engine plane crashed at the Wayne Municipal Airport, officials said.

The Cessna 140 crashed Friday evening during the MayDay STOL Drag Races.

The organization that planned the events said in a Facebook post the pilot crashed on final approach at the airport after apparently stalling and spinning.

No one else was aboard the plane, according to the Federal Aviation Administration. The FAA and National Transportation Safety Board are investigating the crash.

The pilot's name was not released.

STOL, or short take-off and landing, drag racing involves pilots flying side-by-side 2,000 feet down and back up. The rest of the weekend's planned events were canceled.

