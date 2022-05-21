 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

Pilot dies in airplane crash near Wayne drag race event

Officials say a pilot died when a single-engine plane crashed at the Wayne Municipal Airport

  • 0

WAYNE, Neb. (AP) — A pilot died after a single-engine plane crashed at the Wayne Municipal Airport, officials said.

The Cessna 140 crashed Friday evening during the MayDay STOL Drag Races.

The organization that planned the events said in a Facebook post the pilot crashed on final approach at the airport after apparently stalling and spinning.

No one else was aboard the plane, according to the Federal Aviation Administration. The FAA and National Transportation Safety Board are investigating the crash.

The pilot's name was not released.

STOL, or short take-off and landing, drag racing involves pilots flying side-by-side 2,000 feet down and back up. The rest of the weekend's planned events were canceled.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Twitter to label misinformation surrounding armed conflict and crisis

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News