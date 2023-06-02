KEARNEY, Neb. (AP) — A pilot was killed in the crash of a single-engine plane Friday near Kearney in central Nebraska, officials said.

A statement from the Federal Aviation Administration said the pilot of the single-engine Vans RV-7 was the only person on board. The pilot's name was not immediately released.

The Buffalo County Sheriff’s Office said the crash was reported by a citizen around 9:15 a.m. First responders found the wreckage about 12 miles (19 kilometers) east of Kearney and south of Interstate 80 in a field near the Bassway Strip State Wildlife Management Area. The site is roughly 2 miles (3 kilometers) southeast of the Kearney airport.

The FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board are investigating.

The Vans RV-7 is a two-seat homebuilt plane sold in kit form and is capable of aerobatics and cross-country flights, according to the manufacturer.