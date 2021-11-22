Plane crash in northwest Nebraska kills pilot, 2 passengers

CHADRON, Neb. (AP) — Three people died Sunday in a plane crash in northwest Nebraska.

The pilot and two passengers were found dead after the plane went down near Chadron, Nebraska, the Star-Herald reported.

Witnesses called police to report seeing a fireball or explosion outside of town, according to a release from the Dawes County Attorney’s Office.

First responders found the small plane in a rural area near Chadron Municipal Airport.

County officials have not yet released the names of the three who died.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Star-Herald.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0