Planning commission votes against permit for solar farm

WAHOO, Neb. (AP) — A local planning commission has voted against issuing a permit to allow Nebraska’s first solar power plant to be built just southwest of Omaha.

On Monday, the Sarpy County Planning Commission voted 5-1 against the permit, which will still ultimately be decided by the Sarpy County Board, the Omaha World-Herald reported.

Omaha Public Power District revealed last month that it had signed a contract to build the huge bank of solar panels on 500 acres in eastern Nebraska south of Yutan. The project would be the largest solar farm in Nebraska and is the first step toward OPPD’s plan to provide 600 megawatts of solar power. The 81-megawatt facility, dubbed Platteview Solar, would have the capacity to generate enough electricity to power 14,000 homes, OPPD said.

The County Board isn’t bound by the planning commission’s vote and is scheduled to take up the issue next Tuesday.