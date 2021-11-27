Plans for South Sioux City day care center near reality

SOUTH SIOUX CITY, Neb. (AP) — Good ideas remain good ideas, no matter how long it takes for them to come to fruition.

Back in 2012, Michael Bayala wanted to help his clients, many of them local factory workers and immigrants, and their families with child care and education.

He envisioned a day care center open 24 hours so parents working overnight shifts would have a stable source of child care. In addition, educators would help children with reading, math and other basic subjects to give them a boost.

“When I have something in my mind, I want to get it done,” Bayala said.

It may have taken a few years, but the Sioux City Journal reports that Bayala has gotten it done.

Through a lot of hard work and an unexpected hand from a well-known Siouxland company, Bayala plans to open Bayala’s Learning Center and day care next month at 2219 Dakota Ave. in South Sioux City. It’s a fitting location given that the building was once home to the South Sioux City Public Library and, more recently, the South Sioux City Community School District’s Welcome Center.

It’s a longtime dream come true for Bayala, whose voice rises with excitement when talking about it.

“This is something I love by nature,” he said. “I love to help children. One of my slogans is building the next generation.”

The owner of Translation, Immigration & Income Tax Assistance Services, Bayala, who came to the United States in 1992 from the west African country of Burkina Faso and moved to Sioux City in 2008, learned of the challenges families faced while preparing their taxes. With some factories producing around the clock, finding child care can be challenging for workers. Many of Bayala’s clients couldn’t take advantage of the child care credit on their tax returns because they were having family members or friends watch their kids and couldn’t document child care payments.

Bayala believed a 24-hour day care would benefit those parents and also their employers, making it easier for workers to get to work when they had solid child care arrangements.

“I want to help the industry here so people who work there can leave their kids at anytime,” he said.

He started working on a business plan, which turned out to be the easy part. Finding a location was a different story. Unable to find a suitable space in Sioux City, he looked to South Sioux City, where the vacant building on Dakota Avenue owned by the school district caught his eye.

His efforts to buy the building weren’t going well, so a friend put him in touch with Lance Morgan, CEO of Ho-Chunk Inc., the Winnebago Tribe of Nebraska’s development corporation. The two had coffee in Morgan’s office one morning in May 2019, and after hearing about Bayala’s plans and efforts to buy a building, Morgan said he was interested in helping.

“I thought he was just saying it to me just to make me feel good,” Bayala said.

Imagine how Bayala felt this summer when he was informed that Ho-Chunk Capital subsidiary HCI Real Estate had purchased the building on Dakota Avenue and would lease it back to Bayala so he could open his center.

“It struck me as the right thing to do,” said Morgan, who said he faced similar challenges while getting Ho-Chunk off the ground. “I just identified with (Bayala) a little bit. He didn’t ask for a handout, he just asked for an opportunity. I admire the work he’s doing.”

With a location secured, Bayala dug into his own pockets to remodel the building’s interior. An illness delayed Bayala’s progress, but he’s confident in the December opening. By late October, 15 children were signed up for day care.

“I’m very confident that it is going to open,” Bayala said.

Plans call for up to 96 children in the morning and another 96 in the evening when fully staffed. Once the day care is established, Bayala will launch the learning center. He hopes to eventually employ 30-35 caregivers and educators.

A recent tour of the building showed classrooms taking shape, though work remained to be done. Bayala isn’t letting that douse his excitement that a center more than nine years in the making soon will become reality. It’s a dream come true for him and, he hopes, for the families who need the services he’ll be offering.

“I want to leave a legacy that he tried and he was a success,” Bayala said.

Time will tell if Bayala’s endeavor is a success. With the amount of time and work he’s invested in it thus far, it’s off to a good start.

