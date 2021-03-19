 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Plans unveiled for nearly $300 million beef processing plant
View Comments
AP

Plans unveiled for nearly $300 million beef processing plant

  • Updated
  • Comments
{{featured_button_text}}

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (AP) — Plans have been unveiled for a nearly $300 million beef packing plant that would employ 875 people in western Nebraska.

David Briggs, CEO of both Alliance-based cooperative WESTCO and the packing company, Sustainable Beef LLC, said Thursday that the North Platte plant would process 400,000 head of cattle a year, The North Platte Telegraph reports.

Mayor Brandon cheered the project, urging residents to “focus on the facts” and attend or listen to city meetings as officials consider whether to see the project through.

Briggs and McPherson County rancher Rusty Kemp, another firm co-organizer, said last spring’s pandemic-related supply shortages — on the heels of an August 2019 fire that disabled a major Kansas beef plant — helped spark their project.

“We’re not looking to take on the Big Four packers,” he said. “But there’s a lot of room to operate between a 5,000-head-a-day plant and your local butcher.”

Sustainable Beef’s plant would be one of the few sizable ones built in the U.S. in half a century, Briggs said. About 30% of its production would be sold internationally.

Five former top employees of Cargill Inc.’s beef plants also are among Sustainable Beef’s backers and advisers, Briggs added.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, The North Platte Telegraph.

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Locations

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH NOW: Honorary coach Terri Rexius

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News