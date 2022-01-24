Police: 1 killed, 2 injured in shooting outside Omaha bar

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — One man died and two others were injured in a shooting at a sports bar in northeast Omaha, police said.

The shooting happened late Sunday night outside Jet’s Sports Bar in the Florence community, Omaha police said. A man later identified as Vincent Burns, 20, was found in the bar’s parking lot with life-threatening gunshot wounds and rushed to an Omaha hospital, where he died, police said.

A 33-year-old woman also was found seriously injured inside a car a short distance away, and a 26-year-old man later walked into a hospital with a gunshot injury not believed to be life-threatening, police said.

The shooting happened during a large disturbance at the bar, police said. No arrests had been announced in the case by Monday morning.

