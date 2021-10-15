Police: 90-year-old man killed in crash into Nebraska lake

KEARNEY, Neb. (AP) — A 90-year-old man died when the car he was driving crashed into a Kearney lake, police in the south-central Nebraska city said.

Donald Corneer was driving with his 87-year-old wife as a passenger Wednesday afternoon when the car careened into Cottonmill Lake, the Kearney Hub reported.

Witnesses said the car immediately sank, but the woman was able to escape. She was helped to shore by a bystander.

Four Kearney police officers went into the water to try to rescue the man, but were unable to find him in the water. Members of a fire department dive team later pulled Corneer’s body from the water.

The investigation into the crash is continuing.

