Police arrest eastern Nebraska student at school with gun
AP

SCHUYLER, Neb. (AP) — Police in eastern Nebraska arrested a student who was found with a handgun, ammunition and a knife on school grounds.

Schuyler police were called Wednesday morning to Schuyler Central High School after another student alerted school officials about the weapons, Omaha television station WOWT reported.

School officials immediately tracked down the student accused of having weapons, and a search of his belongings turned up the gun, ammunition and knife, police said.

Police took possession of the weapons and arrested the student, who is described only as being under 18 years old. His name has not been released.

