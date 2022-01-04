Police arrest man in woman's killing in western Nebraska

KIMBALL, Neb. (AP) — Police have arrested a man suspected in the shooting death of a woman in the Nebraska Panhandle town of Kimball.

The shooting happened Monday night in a Kimball home, killing 21-year-old Tessa Ghering, the The Nebraska State Patrol said Tuesday in a news release. Kimball police called to the home found Ghering dead with a gunshot wound to the head.

Officers arrested 36-year-old William Serrano, whom investigators say was in a relationship with Ghering. Serrano was being held in the Scotts Bluff County Jail on suspicion of involuntary manslaughter in Ghering's death.

Two children were in the home when the shooting occurred, police said, but neither was injured. The patrol said the children are now in their mother’s custody.

The patrol is investigating the shooting at the request of the Kimball Police Department.

Kimball is a small city of about 2,500 in the southwestern corner of the Nebraska Panhandle and is located about 44 miles (70.8 kilometers) south of Scottsbluff.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0