Police arrest woman accused of setting another woman on fire

COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa (AP) — Police in western Iowa have arrested a woman accused of setting another woman on fire.

Lindsy Maves was arrested Monday on charges of attempted murder, arson and willful injury, Council Bluffs police said in a news release.

The incident happened around 4:30 a.m. Monday, when Council Bluffs officers were called to North 15th Street and found a woman with severe burns outside a homeless services center. The woman was taken to a hospital across the Missouri River in Omaha, Nebraska, for treatment, police said.

An investigation found that the victim was involved in a disturbance with Maves, who is accused of spraying the victim with a flammable substance and lighting her on fire, police said. Police believe Maves then hit the victim in the face with something as a witness tried to put out the flames, officials said. Maves had fled by the time officers arrived, police said.

