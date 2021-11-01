Police: Death of Omaha woman labeled homicide; arrest made

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Police are investigating the death of a woman in south Omaha as a homicide and have arrested an 18-year-old man in the case.

Officers were called to an area along South 20th Street just before 8 a.m. Sunday for a death investigation and found the body of 61-year-old Jolene Harshbarger, according to a police news release.

Police determined the circumstances surrounding Harshbarger’s death were suspicion, but have not said how she died.

Police announced midday Monday that they arrested 18-year-old Daniel Dejaynes-Beaman on suspicion of first-degree murder and use of a weapon to commit a felony. Police declined to say what relationship, if any, Dejaynes-Beaman had to Harshbarger.

