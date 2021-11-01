 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

Police: Death of Omaha woman labeled homicide; arrest made

Police say they are investigating the death of a woman in south Omaha as a homicide and have arrested an 18-year-old man in the case

  • Updated
  • 0

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Police are investigating the death of a woman in south Omaha as a homicide and have arrested an 18-year-old man in the case.

Officers were called to an area along South 20th Street just before 8 a.m. Sunday for a death investigation and found the body of 61-year-old Jolene Harshbarger, according to a police news release.

Police determined the circumstances surrounding Harshbarger’s death were suspicion, but have not said how she died.

Police announced midday Monday that they arrested 18-year-old Daniel Dejaynes-Beaman on suspicion of first-degree murder and use of a weapon to commit a felony. Police declined to say what relationship, if any, Dejaynes-Beaman had to Harshbarger.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Leaders of the G20 throw coins inside the Trevi Fountain

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News