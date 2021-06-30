 Skip to main content
Police: Feud leads to explosive detonated inside complex
Police: Feud leads to explosive detonated inside complex

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — A feud between neighbors in a Lincoln apartment building led to one of them tossing a homemade explosive into the hallway between the neighbors' doors, blasting a hole in the floor and shattering windows, police said.

Officers were called to the apartment building Monday morning for reports of gunfire, police said. What they found instead were blown out windows, smoke and an 18-inch-deep hole blown into the hallway floor.

Officer Erin Spilker told the Lincoln Journal Star that it wasn’t clear who lit and threw the explosive, which was equivalent to a quarter-stick of dynamite.

No one was injured in the blast, and police continue to investigate.

