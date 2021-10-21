Police: Fired grain elevator worker shot 3 people, killing 1

SUPERIOR, Neb. (AP) — A man who had been fired from a grain elevator in Nebraska on Thursday returned with a gun and shot three people, killing one, before he was shot and killed by another employee, the Nebraska State Patrol said.

The patrol said the shooting occurred at the Agrex Elevator in Superior, a town in southeast Nebraska near the Kansas border.

A preliminary investigation showed that Max Hoskinson, 61, of Superior, was fired from the grain elevator on Thursday. He returned around 2 p.m. with a handgun and shot three people, the patrol said.

Another employee retrieved a shotgun from an office and shot Hoskinson, who was pronounced dead at a hospital, according to the patrol.

One of the victims shot by Hoskinson died at the scene. Another was flown to a hospital in Lincoln with injuries considered life-threatening. The third person was treated and released at a hospital in Superior.

The investigation is continuing. No names of the victims or any further details were immediately released.

