Police focus search for missing Nebraska boy near his home

LA VISTA, Neb. (AP) — The search for an 11-year-old boy with autism who has been missing for two weeks will focus on the neighborhoods around his home in La Vista, police said Tuesday.

Ryan Larsen was last seen leaving his school about noon on May 17. Authorities have said he has been without medication he takes for seizures since he disappeared.

Police said about 50 law enforcement officers from several agencies were speaking with neighbors Tuesday around the area where Ryan lived, The Omaha World-Herald reported.

The last sighting of him was about 90 minutes after Ryan left school, when video captured him at a business. A resident of a nearby apartment complex also saw him that day.

Police, sheriff’s deputies, FBI agents and others have been looking for the boy. They previously drained a lake and combed through the Walnut Creek Recreation Area during the search.

Ryan is white, with brown hair and hazel eyes . He is 5-foot-8 and weighs around 125 lbs.

