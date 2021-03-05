 Skip to main content
Police: Grandmother charged in death of Omaha toddler
AP

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — The grandmother of a child who died at an Omaha hospital last October has been arrested in the boy's death, police said.

Police announced on Friday in a news release that Carmella Star, 47, of Omaha, had been booked and charged with child abuse by negligence resulting in the death of 20-month-old Asann Star.

Police said the boy was in his grandmother’s care on Oct. 7 when he was found unresponsive and taken to an Omaha hospital, where he was pronounced dead. Police have not said what caused the boy’s death and said the investigation is ongoing.

