AP

Police ID 3 dead of suspected carbon monoxide in Omaha home

Police have identified three people found dead of suspected carbon monoxide poisoning inside a west Omaha home

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Police have identified three people who were found dead of suspected carbon monoxide poisoning inside a west Omaha home.

David Coleman, 52, Thomas Coleman, 18, and Cole Oban, 19, all died in the home, likely from carbon monoxide, Omaha police said Thursday. Officers were called to the home Wednesday evening and found the three people and a dog dead. A fourth person, a woman, was found alive but ill and taken to a hospital for treatment.

The woman was later reported in good condition, television station KETV reported Friday.

Police have not said how the four were related.

An Omaha fire investigator said there were high levels of carbon monoxide in the home.

