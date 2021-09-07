Police ID man killed in apartment shooting; arrest made

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Police in Lincoln have identified a man killed over the weekend in an apartment shooting and announced an arrest in the case.

Alonzo Jones, 28, died in the Sunday morning shooting at the Tanglewood apartment complex where he lived, police said. Within minutes of police arriving at the shooting scene, 23-year-old Lendell Harris had turned himself to the Lancaster County Jail for the shooting and was arrested on suspicion of second-degree murder and use of a weapon to commit a felony, officials said.

But an attorney for Harris, Dick Clark, said Jones was the aggressor and that Harris shot him in self-defense.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0