Police ID man killed in fiery rollover crash in west Omaha

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Police have identified the 55-year-old man who was killed Tuesday in a fiery rollover crash in far western Omaha.

The crash happened around 11:30 a.m. on West Dodge Road near 192nd Street. Police said Martin Robinson died in the crash after his vehicle drifted off the road, struck a pole and caught on fire.

The crash closed the eastbound lanes of West Dodge as well as the street’s eastbound onramp at 192nd for about half an hour while firefighters extinguished the fire.

Witnesses pulled Robinson from the vehicle and paramedics tried to save his life, but he died at the scene of the crash.

Authorities do not believe speed or alcohol were factors in the crash.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0