Police ID motorcyclist killed in Lincoln crash over weekend
AP

  • Updated
LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Police have identified a man killed when the motorcycle he was driving crashed into a sport utility vehicle in Lincoln.

The crash happened Sunday afternoon at the intersection of 38th Street and Pine Lake Road, killing 20-year-old Garet Darnall of Lincoln, the Lincoln Journal Star reported.

Investigators said Darnall was traveling west on Pike Lake Road when he hit the rear passenger side of the eastbound SUV that turned left in front of him. The driver of the SUV told police he was already turning when the motorcycle appeared over a hill crest and hit him, investigators said.

Police are investigating whether the motorcycle’s speed was a factor in the crash. The driver and three children in the SUV were not hurt. Darnall died at the scene.

