Police ID Nebraska man shot and killed by officers Friday

FREMONT, Neb. (AP) — Authorities have identified the Nebraska man who was shot and killed by police Friday after he fired at officers.

The Nebraska State Patrol said 33-year-old Aaron Schneider was the man who died after the encounter with officers. The State Patrol said the shooting happened Friday afternoon when officers responded to reports of a man threatening to harm himself at a home in Fremont.

The State Patrol said Schneider came out of the home with a gun and fired at least one shot before officers returned fire.

Schneider was taken to a hospital where he died.

No officers were injured.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Omaha World-Herald.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0