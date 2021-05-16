Police ID Nebraska man shot and killed by officers Friday

FREMONT, Neb. (AP) — Authorities have identified the Nebraska man who was shot and killed by police Friday after he fired at officers.
The Nebraska State Patrol said 33-year-old Aaron Schneider was the man who died after the encounter with officers. The State Patrol said the shooting happened Friday afternoon when officers responded to reports of a man threatening to harm himself at a home in Fremont.
The State Patrol said Schneider came out of the home with a gun and fired at least one shot before officers returned fire.
Schneider was taken to a hospital where he died.
No officers were injured.
For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Omaha World-Herald.