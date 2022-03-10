Police identify 2 killed in 7-car crash southwest of Omaha

LA VISTA, Neb. (AP) — Police in suburban Omaha have identified two people killed in a seven-vehicle crash at a busy intersection southwest of Omaha.

Dale Starry, 76, and Marina Krol, 28, both of La Vista, died in the pileup at a La Vista intersection, police said.

La Vista Police Chief Bob Lausten said Starry was speeding northbound on 72nd Street when he slammed into the back of another vehicle, causing a chain reaction, television station WOWT reported. Police say Starry was going fast enough that his vehicle was launched about 30 yards from the collision.

Krol was in one of the other vehicles hit. Lausten said investigators have obtained video evidence from the area in the minutes before the crash and have interviewed witnesses.

