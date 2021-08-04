 Skip to main content
Police identify man killed in Omaha crash
AP

  Updated
OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Omaha police on Wednesday identified the driver killed after his car pulled out in front of a sport utility vehicle at one of Omaha’s busiest intersections during rush-hour traffic.

Omaha police said 61-year-old Omaha resident John Stickrod was hospitalized after the Monday crash and later died.

The crash happened around 5:30 p.m. at 72nd and Cass streets, when Stickrod's southbound sedan on 72nd Street turned left in front of a northbound SUV, police said in a news release. The collision caused the sedan to spin and crash into another SUV.

Investigators said he was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash.

