Police in Kearney ID man killed, other injured in shooting

KEARNEY, Neb. (AP) — Police have identified a man who was killed and another who was injured in a shooting in central Kearney over the weekend.

In a news release, Kearney police identified Jared Shinpaugh, 31, of Lexington, as the man killed and Joseph Garcia, 29, of Lexington, as the person injured in the Sunday night shooting that happened a couple of blocks north of Pioneer Park.

Witnesses told police that several people ran from the area where the shots were fired and fled in a car. Shortly after the shooting, Shinpaugh and Garcia — both suffering from gunshot wounds — were dropped off by a private vehicle at a Kearney hospital. Shinpaugh later died of his injuries; Garcia was treated and released.

Police have not announced any arrests in the case but are searching for two people of interest.

Kearney is about 126 miles (203 kilometers) west of Lincoln.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0