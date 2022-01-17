 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Police in Kearney say 1 man killed, 1 injured in shooting

Police say a man has died and another man was injured in a shooting in central Kearney

KEARNEY, Neb. (AP) — One man died and another was injured in a shooting in central Kearney, police there said.

The shooting was reported just after 8:30 p.m. Sunday a couple of blocks north of Pioneer Park, with people reporting several gunshots fired, according to a news released issued by Kearney police.

Witnesses told police that several people ran from the area where the shots were fired and fled in a car. Shortly after the shooting, two men with gunshot wounds were dropped off at a Kearney hospital, where one man died from his injuries, police said. The other man is listed in stable condition. Police had not released their names by Monday morning.

Police did not immediately announce any arrests in the case.

Kearney is about 126 miles (203 kilometers) west of Lincoln.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

