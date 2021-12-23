 Skip to main content
AP

Police in Nebraska town hand out money instead of tickets

People in an eastern Nebraska town pulled over by police for minor traffic violations this week are getting a dose of Christmas cheer instead of a ticket

FREMONT, Neb. (AP) — People in an eastern Nebraska town pulled over by police for minor traffic violations this week are getting a dose of Christmas cheer instead of a ticket.

KETV-TV reports that Fremont police are continuing a holiday tradition by handing out $100 bills.

Officer Jim Butt had to ask a woman if she was OK after handing her a holiday card with $100 inside. An anonymous donor provided the money.

Bob Cherek admitted he didn't use his blinker when he came out of a parking lot. When he got the $100 bill instead of a ticket, handshakes, hugs and tears followed.

The tradition dates to the early 2010s and is designed to create goodwill between the community and police.

