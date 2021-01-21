 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Police investigate death in southeast Omaha as homicide
View Comments
AP

Police investigate death in southeast Omaha as homicide

  • Updated
{{featured_button_text}}

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Police are investigating the death of a man in southeastern Omaha as a homicide.

Officers were called to Highland Tower just before 4 a.m. Wednesday to check on a person’s welfare, police said in a news release. Arriving officers found a man dead on the Omaha Housing Authority property. Police did not immediately release the man’s name or other details, including how he died.

Homicide detectives are investigating. Police are asking the public for any information on the death. Police said tips leading to the arrest of a homicide suspect are eligible for an enhanced reward of $25,000.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Locations

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Video: The Nebraska State Capital like you've never seen it

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News