Police investigating after man found dead in Lincoln home
LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Police are investigating the death of a 33-year-old man who was found inside a Lincoln home as a homicide.

Officers were called late Monday morning to a house along North 20th Street after a neighbor noticed a door standing open to the house, police said in a news release. Arriving officers found the body of James Shekie inside.

When officers got there, they told the dispatcher the door had been kicked in. Police have not released details about how Shekie died.

Police did not immediately announce any arrests in the case.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

