Police investigating after racist graffiti found in school

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Police are investigating after staff discovered racist graffiti in hallways and bathrooms of a Lincoln middle school.

The graffiti — scrawled words and images in pencil — was found three different times this week inside Dawes Middle School in northeast Lincoln, the Lincoln Journal Star reported.

Police Sgt. Chris Vigil described the graffiti as depicting “racially hateful themes,” but declined to reveal the words or further describe the drawings.

Principal Liz Miller sent a message to parents Friday morning saying the school is working with police and the school district’s security team to try to find out who scrawled the graffiti.

“The student or students found responsible for writing these hateful messages on the bathroom walls will face the appropriate consequence,” Miller said. “We want to be clear — the language used will not be tolerated at Dawes Middle School.”

