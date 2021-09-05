Police investigating shooting that killed man in apartment

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Authorities are investigating the homicide Sunday of a 28-year-old man in an apartment in Lincoln, Nebraska.
The Lincoln Police Department said in a news release that officers responding to a report of a shooting at around 7:19 a.m. found the man suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. He succumbed to his injuries despite medical intervention.
Investigators are interviewing a witness and will be at the scene throughout the day collecting evidence.
Police say further information will be released Tuesday.
Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.