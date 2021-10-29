Police issue arrest warrant for 2nd man in Omaha killing

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Police in Omaha have issued an arrest warrant for a second man in the shooting death earlier this month of an 18-year-old man.

A warrant for first-degree murder has been issued for 18-year-old Elijah Robinson in the killing of 18-year-old KorVanta Hill, police said in a news release Friday.

On Monday, members of the Metro Area Fugitive Task Force arrested 19-year-old Justyn Wagner in the killing and booked him into the Douglas County Jail on suspicion of first-degree murder and weapons counts.

Police have said officers called to the scene of a shooting on Oct. 18 found Hill mortally wounded on the sidewalk. Hill died at an Omaha hospital.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0