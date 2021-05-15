Police make arrest in 2020 homicide of Omaha woman

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Omaha police have made an arrest in the homicide last year of an Omaha woman whose body was found by first responders who were called to the home on a medical emergency.

Anthony Triplett, 31, was arrested Friday on suspicion of first-degree murder in the death of Ebony King, police said in a news release.

The 37-year-old Omaha woman was found dead on April 15, 2020, by Omaha firefighters and medics responding to a 911 call by someone who said they were performing CPR on the unresponsive victim. But responders who arrived on the scene said the woman was already dead, and they summoned police.

